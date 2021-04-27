Azerbaijani minister informs President Aliyev about Smart Village project in Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on April 26.

As part of the visit, they arrived in Aghaly village of Zangilan district.

Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov informed the head of state about the Smart Village project, which will be implemented in the village.

News.Az