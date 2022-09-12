Azerbaijani minister meets with president of U.S. Foundation for Ethnic Understanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has met with President of the U.S. Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Marc Schneier, News.az reports via the minister's Twitter post.

"We highlighted the promotion of inter-cultural and inter-ethnic dialogue, as well as the peaceful coexistence of all communities in Azerbaijan. We also exchanged views on the rich cultural and moral heritage and tolerance values of the country," Jabbarov tweeted.

News.Az