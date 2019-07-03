Azerbaijani minister of culture meets with permanent delegate of Saint Kitts and Nevis to UNESCO

Chairman of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev has met with Permanent Delegate of Saint Kitts and Nevis to UNESCO David Doyle.

The sides exchanged views over establishing and developing relations between the two countries.

The importance of measures taken by Azerbaijan to develop the cultural ties across the world was emphasized at the meeting.

Permanent delegate of Saint Kitts and Nevis to UNESCO David Doyle hailed the excellent organization of the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku.

News.Az

