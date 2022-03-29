Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani minister of culture to visit Turkiye

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Culture Anar Karimov will pay a visit to Turkiye, the Ministry of Culture told News.Az.

Minister Karimov will take part in a meeting of International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) to be held on March 30-31 in the Turkish city of Bursa.

The Azerbaijani minister is also scheduled to hold several meetings as part of the visit to Turkiye.


