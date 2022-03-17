Azerbaijani minister of economy visits Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev continues a working visit to Turkiye, the ministry told News.Az.

As part of the visit, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev met with Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Turkiye Erol Ozvar.

The sides discussed the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint University.

