Azerbaijani Minister of Energy passes away

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev has died in the Istanbul clinic.

According to APA, the state of the minister, who was treated at the Florence Nightingale clinic in Istanbul, deteriorated sharply. Doctors' efforts were all in vain.

Note that at the end of last week the minister was taken to the Central Hospital of Oil Industry due to heart problems, and then sent to Turkey to continue treatment.

Natig Aliyev was born on November 23, 1947 in Baku.

