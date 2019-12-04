Azerbaijani minister to attend 7th OPEC & non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov left for Vienna at the invitation of Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the country's Energy Ministry reported Wednesday.

The minister will take part in the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting scheduled for December 6. The meeting will focus on the situation in the world oil market.

At the meeting, the OPEC presentation on the basis of an analysis of the development trends of the world economy and the oil market will be considered alongside performance indicators of country commitments.

News.Az

