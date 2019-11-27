Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani minister to attend GECF events in Equatorial Guinea

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani minister to attend GECF events in Equatorial Guinea

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov left for Equatorial Guinea to participate in events of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

The 5th summit and ministerial meeting of the GECF member states are due to take place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Nov. 28-29.

The summit will focus on the current state and prospects of the global gas market, as well as the development of cooperation among the GECF member states.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      