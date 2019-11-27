Azerbaijani minister to attend GECF events in Equatorial Guinea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov left for Equatorial Guinea to participate in events of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

The 5th summit and ministerial meeting of the GECF member states are due to take place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Nov. 28-29.

The summit will focus on the current state and prospects of the global gas market, as well as the development of cooperation among the GECF member states.

News.Az

News.Az