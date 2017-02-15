Azerbaijani minister to attend Global Meeting of World Tourism Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev will take part in the Global Meeting of the World Tourism Forum that will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on 16-18 February.

Garayev will deliver a speech at a round table for the ministers of tourism, AzerTag reports.

On the sidelines of the event, he will hold a series of meetings to discuss the organizational issues relating to the 4th Global Intercultural Dialogue Forum due to take place in Baku this May.

News.Az

