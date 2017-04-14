Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry begins developing attack drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The drone was created last year and passed the test successfully.

In 2017, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry is expected to produce "Yalquzaq" sniper rifle, which has already been recommended for the army, special submachine guns, automatic grenade launcher complexes, hand grenade launchers, different automatic rifles, F-1 hand grenades, etc., APA reported.



It was announced at the board meeting on the results of the first quarter of 2017 that intensive work is underway to develop the “Zərbə-KH attack drone,” which precisely identifies and eliminates enemy targets within 100km range. The drone was created last year and passed the test successfully.



Moreover, a new electromagnetic impulse device placed on armed vehicles and a powerful electromagnetic aviation bomb are being developed.

