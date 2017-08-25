Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations issues statement on fire-fighting ops in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has issued a statement on the ongoing operations to put out forest fires in Georgia.

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent on Aug. 21 a helicopter to help Georgia tackle the forest fires that broke out in the Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, according to the statement.

The statement said that a specially equipped Ka-23A helicopter with an 11-member crew on board joined the firefighting operations on Aug. 22 at 06:40am after conducting an exploration flight over the national park at 06:30am. Later, a well-equipped rescue team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent to Georgia on Aug. 22 under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev after the request of the Georgian government.

In addition, 26 specially trained rescuers of the ministry’s Special Risky Rescue Service and two helicopters of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan were sent to the disaster zone for the purpose of conducting more operative rescue and fire-fighting operating in areas with difficult terrain, said the statement.

The forces of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations have already managed to put out fire in the zone of their responsibility, according to the statement.

Azerbaijan’s firefighters are currently taking part in operations to extinguish fires in areas with difficult terrain.

Moreover, field tents and a field kitchen have been set up in order to ensure the prompt and effective operation of the firefighting and rescue team sent to the disaster zone, and to provide their daily needs.



Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent 22 units, including one helicopter and 131 personnel to Georgia to assist in extinguishing the forest fires. Moreover, two helicopters and a 6-member crew of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service are involved in fire-fighting efforts in the disaster zone.

