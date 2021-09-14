Azerbaijani ministry proposes to extend full COVID-19 vaccination term for educational workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Education proposes to extend the term of receiving two doses of COVID-19 vaccine by educational workers in the country from October 1 until November 2021, Rustam Aghayev, adviser to the Education Minister, told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Aghayev said that the full vaccination of 84 percent of educational workers in the country has been completed.

“To speed up the vaccination process, five vaccination stations have been created. We think that educational workers and students will be given an additional opportunity to receive both doses of the vaccine within a month. Discussions in this direction are ongoing, and the detailed information will be released in the coming days," he added.

News.Az