Azerbaijani ministry: Shortage of food, medicines in Armenian army

The Armenian army is experiencing a shortage of food and medicine, said Colonel Vagif Dargahli, head of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

“We have information about the shortage of medicine and food in the Armenian army, which cannot withstand even a two-day battle," he said.

"Lack of medicine is due to numerous losses suffered by Armenia in recent battles. Due to insufficient number of military ambulances designed to evacuate the wounded and bodies, they’re transported by private cars and trucks,” Dargahli added.

News.Az