Azerbaijani MoD: Air Force of Combined Arms Army conduct tactical flights (VIDEO)

The Air Force of the Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan conducted tactical-special exercises, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The exercises involved army aviation, as well as the air defense formations and units.

Attack aircraft, fire support, and transport-combat helicopters, carrying out practical flights, simulated airstrikes on ground targets, as well as performed complex maneuvers at a minimum altitude to avoid air defense systems.

Air defense formations and units worked out the tasks of tracking the flights of army aviation and destroying targets simulating an imaginary enemy.

Coordination of interaction between units was achieved during the tactical-special exercises.

