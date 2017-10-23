Azerbaijani MoD: Armenia aims to distract international community from crimes it committed

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Modern Azerbaijani weapons, including anti-tank missiles complex 'Spike' come into sight of Armenians, who are in fear and anxiety".

"The Armenian side, which killed Azerbaijani soldier shortly after the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Geneva, is trying to cover up their provocations and to distract international community from the crime committed through another slanderous information regarding the situation on the frontline".

"The Azerbaijani soldier showed the enemy its place during the April battles. Now, the Azerbaijani army is ready to prove its power once again by applying weapons and combat equipment in the arsenal", the Defence Ministry told Report.

News.Az

News.Az