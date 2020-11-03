Azerbaijani MoD: Armenia invents new lives every time to cover up its military losses

The information spread by the Armenian media about the alleged destruction of columns belonging to Azerbaijani special forces in the direction of Tagavard village in Khojavend district has no basis and is another Armenian fabrication, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Armenia, which is trying to cover up its growing losses on the battlefield, is forced to invent new lies every time it is in a desperate situation, the ministry noted.

News.Az