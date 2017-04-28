Azerbaijani MoD: Armenia launched anti-aircraft missile system "Osa"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues provocative actions in order to once again exacerbate the situation on the frontline.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that on the evening of April 27, the air defense units of Armenia launched a guided missile from the "Osa" (Wasp) surface-to-air missile system in the Khojavend-Fizuli direction of the front, which, fell onto an empty section in the territory under our control without hitting any targets,

During the inspection of the territory, the head and other remains of the 9M33M2 missile were found and seized.

The initial investigation found that the missiles that are in service with the armed forces of Armenia are obsolete and unfit for use.

News.Az

