Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian troops fleeing battlefield leaving combat vehicles behind (VIDEO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian troops fleeing battlefield leaving combat vehicles behind (VIDEO)

As a result of the counter-attack operation of the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian troops retreated and left a big number of armored vehicles on the battlefield, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Sunday. 

This video shows destroyed and abandoned Arminian combat vehicles.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      