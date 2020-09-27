Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian troops fleeing battlefield leaving combat vehicles behind (VIDEO)
As a result of the counter-attack operation of the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian troops retreated and left a big number of armored vehicles on the battlefield, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.
This video shows destroyed and abandoned Arminian combat vehicles.