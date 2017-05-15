Azerbaijani MoD: Armenians violate ceasefire 117 times a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 117 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygedzor, Aygepar villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagli, Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu, Kokhanabi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Namirli, Garagashli, Javahirli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

