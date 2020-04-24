Azerbaijani MoD: Cadets fulfill exercises on armored vehicle simulators (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the curriculum for 2020, cadets are carrying out exercises on armored vehicle simulators at the Training-Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The exercises are aimed at increasing the knowledge and abilities of cadets, the Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

The cadets improve practical driving skills on IFV-2 (Infantry Fighting Vehicle) simulators in the Firing Camp where various weather conditions and geographical characteristics are simulated using the software.

News.Az

News.Az