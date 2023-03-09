Azerbaijani MoD denies information of Armenian side

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated by the Armenian side that on March 9 at about 5:50 p.m. (GMT+4) the units of the Azerbaijani army allegedly opened fire on the positions of the units of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the settlement of Yukhara Shorja in the Basarkechyar region is not true, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"We categorically refute this information," the ministry said.

News.Az