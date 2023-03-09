Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MoD denies information of Armenian side

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani MoD denies information of Armenian side

The information disseminated by the Armenian side that on March 9 at about 5:50 p.m. (GMT+4) the units of the Azerbaijani army allegedly opened fire on the positions of the units of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the settlement of Yukhara Shorja in the Basarkechyar region is not true, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"We categorically refute this information," the ministry said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      