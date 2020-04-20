Azerbaijani MoD: Discharge of servicemen from active military service begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to ensure the execution of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for

Starting today, Defense Ministry’s military units started discharging servicemen from active military service to the reserve, the ministry reported.

Under the defense minister’s order, the servicemen discharged to the reserve are delivered to cities and regions in an organized and established route via the transportation provided by the Ministry of Defense.

