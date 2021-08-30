Azerbaijani MoD dismisses Armenian report on arson in pastures in border regions as lie and slander
The report of the Armenian Ombudsman on the deliberate burning of pastures in the border areas by Azerbaijani soldiers is a lie and slander, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This is another information provocation of the Armenian side," the statement says.
