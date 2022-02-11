Azerbaijani MoD dismisses false Armenian media reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information about the shooting at a house in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed is not true, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

"The information spread in the Armenian segment of social networks about the shelling by Azerbaijani troops of a residential building in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, is false and unfounded,” the ministry added.

News.Az