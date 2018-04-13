Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MoD dismisses reports on alleged shelling of Armenian civilian truck

Armenian reports that the Azerbaijani army allegedly shelled an Armenian civilian truck are untrue, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told APA.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that a civilian truck came under fire from positions of the Azerbaijani army. 

