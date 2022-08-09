Azerbaijani MoD: Drawing procedure for the "Tank Biathlon" contest was held

+ ↺ − 16 px

The drawing procedure of the teams to take part in the "Tank Biathlon" contest to be conducted as part of the “International Army Games-2022” at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow, Russian Federation was held, Azerbaijani MoD told News.az.

Following the results of the draw, held with the participation of team leaders, coaches, and referees, Azerbaijani tankmen will perform on the first day of the contest on August 13.

News.Az