Azerbaijani MoD informs foreign military attaches, int'l organizations' reps about operational situation

On October 5, the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented subsequent briefing for the foreign military attaches and representatives of the international organizations accredited to Azerbaijan.

The briefing participants were informed about the latest combat operations conducted in the occupied territories, the liberated settlements, and the damages inflicted on the Armenian forces.

Additionally, the guests were delivered detailed information on the deliberate missile and artillery attacks of the Armenian armed forces on the cities and districts of Azerbaijan, which are located far beyond the line of contact.

The guests were informed about the damage inflicted on the peaceful population and civilian facilities as a result of missile and artillery shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the fact-based inhuman treatment and behavior of the adversary army towards its military personnel.

News.Az