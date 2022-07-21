Azerbaijani MoD: Level of professionalism of engineer-sappers being increased (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2022, theoretical and practical classes are regularly conducted in the Azerbaijani Army's Engineering Troops to further improve the level of professionalism of military personnel, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the classes, held with the participation of specialists of the Turkish Armed Forces, servicemen improve their skills in detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance using mine detectors in a specially equipped engineering camp.

The main objective of the classes is to increase military personnel's combat readiness by teaching servicemen about the tactical and technical characteristics of engineer-sapper equipment, as well as the rules for their use.

