Azerbaijani MoD: Measures implementation for engineering support underway in Kalbajar, Lachin (VIDEO)

The implementation of engineering support tasks continues in a number of strategically dominant high grounds, which were taken under control as a result of the clarifications carried out by the Azerbaijan Army Units in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As a result of the interaction of the Engineering Troops with other government agencies, totally more than 62 km of new supply roads were laid in order to ensure the operation of units in rocky areas with difficult terrain.

Required measures for engineering support are being carried out in the liberated territories and dominant high grounds with high professionalism.

News.Az