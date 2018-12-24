Azerbaijani MoD, Military Prosecutor’s Office sign joint action plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan have signed a joint action plan aimed at strengthening the rule of law and military discipline, as well as preventing crimes in the Azerbaijan Army in 2019, the Defense Ministry reported Monday.

According to the plan, the time and place of the planned events, as well as responsible persons have been determined.

During the meetings to be held with servicemen in formations, military units, and special military educational institutions, relevant activities will be carried out to increase the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthen discipline and law, as well as eliminate existing problems.

News.Az

News.Az