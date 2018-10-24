Azerbaijani MoD: Motorized rifle units conduct shooting exercises
The servicemen fulfilled the task on firing targets set at various distances using assault rifles, mortars and grenade launchers.
Military personnel of the motorized rifle conducted shooting exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Oct. 24.
