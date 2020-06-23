Azerbaijani MoD: New engineering infrastructure of Engineering Troops commissioned

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics, Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov attended the opening of the new engineering infrastructure of the Engineering Troops.

Mammadov inspected the newly-built soldiers’ barracks, the canteen, the medical point, the bath and laundry complex, as well as other service and administrative facilities, the Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

A new engineering town and a training square for driving engineering equipment were built and transferred for use to organize and conduct combat training in units and subunits of the Engineering Troops, as well as maintain tactical-special, special training and technical readiness of engineer-sapper units.

It was pointed out that the created conditions will have a positive impact on maintaining a high level of combat readiness of units and subunits of the Engineering Troops.

News.Az