Azerbaijani MoD organizes annual meeting for foreign military attachés

+ ↺ − 16 px

An annual meeting for military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan was held in Baku Dec. 7 in accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Co

The meeting was attended by 30 representatives from 28 countries international organziations.

Chief of International Military Cooperation Department at the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, welcomed the foreign attachés on behalf of Minister Zakir Hasanov. They were briefed on the current military-political situation in the region, Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, as well as on reforms in the Army, other activities conducted within military cooperation during the year, and the events to be held in 2019.

The guests expressed their gratitude to the Defense Ministry’s leadership for organizing such events and visits and hoped that this cooperation would be more fruitful in the future.

News.Az

News.Az