Azerbaijani MoD: Phase-by-phase discharge of citizens called up for military service on mobilization expected in nearest time

A phase-by-phase discharge of citizens called up for military service on mobilization is expected in the nearest time, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

“Some persons called up for military service on mobilization, especially family citizens, are concerned about the terms of their discharge from military service and return home. We understand that,” the ministry said.

The ministry declared that it has prepared documents for their discharge from military service and, in due order, sent them to the relevant departments.

“A phase-by-phase discharge of persons of this category is expected in the nearest time,” it added.

