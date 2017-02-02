Azerbaijani MoD releases another statement on Elnur Huseynzade

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Military uniforms can be purchased in a variety of specialized stores."

The Armenian side is trying to put on a show by spreading information alleging that the Azerbaijani armed forces committed a provocation on the front line on Feb. 1, and as a result of this Azerbaijani soldier Elnur Huseynzade was taken captive, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement to APA.



“Most likely to create a false impression that Elnur Huseynzade is a soldier, Armenians can spread the photos and videos in which he is reflected in uniform and even with weapons while being taken captive,” the Azerbaijani ministry said. “It should be noted that military uniforms can be purchased in a variety of specialized stores.”



The Defense Ministry calls on media representatives and social network users do not succumb to inventions of Armenian provocateurs and reiterates that Elnur Huseynzade was discharged from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces a while ago, and he is not currently serving in the army.

News.Az

News.Az