Azerbaijani MoD, State Committee for Religious Affairs sign annual action plan

The Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for Religious Affairs of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan for 2022.

According to the document, the time, place, as well as structures and persons responsible for carrying out the activities are determined, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The events dedicated to the ideas of Azerbaijanism, the preservation and development of national, moral and cultural values, fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations and religious denominations, as well as other topics will be held during the meetings to be organized in the Army Corps, formations, military units and specialized military-educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense during the year.

News.Az