Azerbaijani MoD: Tactical-special and combat training classes conducted with engineer-supper units (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, tactical-special and combat training classes are conducted with engineer-sapper units, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

According to the plan, the units that were put on alert and brought to the state of combat readiness, fulfill the tasks of engineering support for combat operations in difficult operational conditions.

The main purpose of the training is to test the ability of commanders to control units in practice, to improve their combat skills and abilities to evaluate the situation and make decisions in accordance with the current situation.

The military personnel of the units involved in practical training improves their skills in the effective use of modern engineering technology and equipment adopted into the armament of the Engineering Troops.

During the classes, the main attention is paid to the use of tank bridge layers, engineering barrage vehicles, non-explosive barriers, and new types of engineering ammunition. The road-engineering units practically accomplish the tasks of passing water obstacles by launching a pontoon bridge, opening passages in mined areas in various means, and overcoming wire-fence obstacles.

News.Az