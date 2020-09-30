Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MoD: The battle flag and documents of the enemy battalion were intercepted

Today, during the fighting in the Aghdara (Madagiz) direction, the battle flag and documents of the 193rd separate assault battalion, which arrived to support the 6th defeated mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian army were intercepted, News.Az reports referring to the Ministry of Defense. 


