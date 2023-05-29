Azerbaijani MoD: Training session for reservists ended

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Defense Minister, the training session held in one of the military units with the participation of a group of reservists of the Azerbaijan Army ended, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev arrived at the area where the training session was held and inquired about the progress of the training process. Deputy Defense Minister gave his recommendations on improving the knowledge and skills of reservists, as well as conducting exercises more effectively.

