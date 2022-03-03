Azerbaijani, Moldovan leaders hold phone talks
03 Mar 2022
Politics
President of the Republic of Moldova Maya Sandu has phoned President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 3, News.Az reports.
During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on regional issues, as well as discussed issues of expanding economic-trade relations, and reinforcing cooperation on energy between Azerbaijan and Moldova.