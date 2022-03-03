Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Moldovan leaders hold phone talks

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Moldovan leaders hold phone talks

President of the Republic of Moldova Maya Sandu has phoned President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 3, News.Az reports.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on regional issues, as well as discussed issues of expanding economic-trade relations, and reinforcing cooperation on energy between Azerbaijan and Moldova.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      