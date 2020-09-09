Azerbaijani movie to premier at 77th Venice Film festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

A film by Azerbaijani director Hilal Baydarov, “In Between Dying”, has made it to the lineup of the 77th Venice International Film Festival as it will celebrate its world premiere on September 11.

"In Between Dying" is a 2020 internationally co-produced drama film co-written, edited, and directed by Baydarov. It was co-produced by Carlos Reygadas and Joslyn Barnes, while Danny Glover and Susan Cohn Rockefeller serve as executive producers through their company Louverture Films.

The movie tells the love story of Davud, a young man trying to find his "real" family, who completes his life cycle in a single day. When he does find Love, it's in the place he has always lived. But it is too late.

The 77th Venice International Film Festival, organized by La Biennale di Venezia, takes place at Venice Lido from September 2 – 12, 2020.

The aim of the Festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment, and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue. The Festival also organizes retrospectives and tributes to major figures as a contribution towards a better understanding of the history of cinema.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az

News.Az