Azerbaijani movie wins award at Virgin Spring Cinefest

“The Steppe Man”, a movie by Azerbaijani filmmaker Shamil Aliyev, has been awarded “Best Narrative Feature for February” at the prestigious monthly internationa

The mission of Virgin Spring Cinefest is to create a platform that every filmmaker needs, in order to showcase and get recognitions for their films. The objective of the Film Festival is to support independent filmmakers through reviewing, judging, marketing, and distribution networking, and trying to overcome any other obstacles which potentially hinder the artist`s ability to create, according to AzerTag.

The Steppe Man has already taken part in over 17 international film festivals and forums, and received a number of awards.

Creative work for the movie was done by script writer Vidadi Hasanov, director of photography Rafig Guliyev, production designers Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Khalil Aminov, composer Rauf Aliyev, and producers Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film stars Bahruz Vagifoglu, Vidadi Hasanov, Javidan Mammadov, Salome Demuria, Vusal Mehraliyev and others.

