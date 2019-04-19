Azerbaijani MP: Armenia misappropriating history & culture of its neighbors

+ ↺ − 16 px

States created under an agreement, such as Armenia, try as a rule to misappropriate history, music and culture of neighboring countries, Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Structures Siyavush Novruzov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a conference “Ancient texts and classical sources reveal the falsifications and speculations of Armenians.” In his words, Armenians make obvious attempts to misappropriate much of what belongs to Azerbaijan, in particular its history, culture and music.

He said, “But it is impossible to get far on deception. Armenian sources expose themselves, as one source reveals another’s lie. No matter how many attempts of falsification are made by Armenians, historical facts remain solid. Similar attempts by Armenians are also revealed by Azerbaijani scientists.”

News.Az

