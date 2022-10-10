Azerbaijani MP calls for establishment of commission to investigate Armenian war crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commission must be created to investigate the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during the first and second Karabakh wars, Zahid Oruj, MP, Chairman of the Social Research Center (SRC) of Azerbaijan, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference on “Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years,” a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The lawmaker said after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, the whole world learned that more than a million landmines were laid on these lands.

Oruj also noted that not a single perpetrator of the Khojaly genocide has been brought to international justice to date.

“Most of those, whom Armenians consider heroes over the past 30 years, are responsible for the crimes committed against the people of Azerbaijan. These criminals should be brought to justice,” he added.

News.Az