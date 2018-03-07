Azerbaijani MP: "I am ready to submit factual evidence to the Belgian legal authorities"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Karampetian should apologize to the Azerbaijani people for actions directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

Rovshan Rzayev, a member of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and member of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, addressed to the EU a letter of protest against the meetings and events held in the European Parliament on February 25-26 - the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, by the head of the "European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy" Kaspar Karampetyan and distortion of the essence and nature of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, according to Vesti.az.

The letter notes that these events are aimed at camouflaging the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the bloody ethnic cleansings carried out by the aggressor and that they were conducted in the absence of representatives of the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh and openly served the Armenian propaganda.

The letter calls on sober-minded forces in the European Parliament to condemn any actions that justify military aggression and separatism. Rzayev reported that K. Karampetyan, through his lawyer, a representative of Alter/Egaux law firm, called on him to refute what he said in his address, treating it as an insult to honor and dignity: "Instead of doing his own business, the lawyer makes political statements regarding Azerbaijan.

"Karampetyan should apologize to the Azerbaijani people for actions directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, to renounce anti-Azerbaijani activities. The "Dashnaktsutyun" party, of which K. Karampetyan is a member, from the very beginning of its activity chose terror as one of the most important means of achieving its goals, having committed many terrorist attacks against Azerbaijanis. The Ethics Committee of the European Parliament should conduct a serious investigation of the activities of some EP members cooperating with K. Karampetyan, in particular the sources of financing their illegal trips to the occupied territory of Azerbaijan. I am ready to present to the Belgian legal instances the factual evidence that confirms the crimes of the Armenian lobby and personally K. Karampetyan against the Azerbaijani people. "

News.Az

