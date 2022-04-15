Azerbaijani MP proposes to set up inter-parliamentary commission with Armenia

An Azerbaijani lawmaker on Friday proposed to establish a joint Azerbaijani-Armenian inter-parliamentary commission.

Armenian citizens have already recognized the fact that their country cannot develop without signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, MP Fazil Mustafa said at a parliamentary session, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“"They have already admitted this fact themselves, and we must use it,” said the lawmaker, stressing the need to establish collaboration with the Armenian parliament.

“There is a need to create a joint inter-parliamentary commission,” he added.

