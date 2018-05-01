Azerbaijani MP suggests convening special parliamentary meeting on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev has proposed convening a special meeting of the parliament with regard to the ongoing political unrest in Armenia, APA reported.

The MP based his proposal on the possibility that the provocateurs might attempt to break the ceasefire on a large scale.

“We must make a decision to make use of opportunities to liberate our lands in a timely manner, because civil war seems to be on the horizon for Armenia. We should closely follow the developments,” he said.

Speaker Ogtay Asadov noted that the Azerbaijani president and the army he is in command of are ready to retaliate any provocation.

News.Az

