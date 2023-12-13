Azerbaijani MP to monitor snap parliamentary elections in Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MP, head of the country’s delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Azay Guliyev will be visiting the city of Belgrade on December 14-18, to observe the early parliamentary elections to be held in the country, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani MP, who will be monitoring the snap parliamentary elections within the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly observation mission, will also familiarize himself with the preparations for the elections to be held in Serbia on December 17, and observe the voting process in number of polling stations.

News.Az