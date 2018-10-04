Azerbaijani MP to observe Latvian parliamentary election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The MP will familiarize himself with the situation in preparation for the election in Latvia

Azerbaijani MP, head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Latvia inter-parliamentary relations Kamran Bayramov will visit Riga Oct. 4-7 as an international observer at the election to the Latvian parliament, Trend reports.

The MP will familiarize himself with the situation in preparation for the election, and on October 6, he will watch the electoral process, the observance of democratic rules, ensuring the rights of voters, the activity of citizens and the counting of votes.

News.Az

