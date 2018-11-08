Azerbaijani MP to partake at London conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chairman of the committee for international relations and inter-parliamentary ties of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sevinj Fataliyeva will take part at the World Conference of Women MPs to be held in London on November 7-8, AZERTAC reports.

The conference, to be held jointly by the British Parliament and the Ministry of Women and Equality, will mainly focus on the role of women in political life and their efforts in this field.

